UBS Group Raises National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $32.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.62% from the company’s current price.

EYE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on shares of National Vision and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

National Vision Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. National Vision has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -804.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,862.35. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

