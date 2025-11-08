IREN Limited $IREN Shares Acquired by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,366 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in IREN were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IREN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IREN by 170.1% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in IREN during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IREN by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IREN from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IREN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at IREN

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IREN Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 4.21. IREN Limited has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). IREN had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 86.96%.The company had revenue of $240.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IREN Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

