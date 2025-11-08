1,700 Shares in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Exact Sciences Corporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 34.19%.Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,343 shares of company stock valued at $382,688 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

