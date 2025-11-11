Contrasting Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) & Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) and Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Directview and Lumentum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lumentum 2 5 12 1 2.60

Lumentum has a consensus price target of $190.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.64%. Given Directview’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Directview is more favorable than Lumentum.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lumentum $1.65 billion 10.91 $25.90 million $1.49 169.81

This table compares Directview and Lumentum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lumentum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and Lumentum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview N/A N/A N/A Lumentum 6.11% 4.62% 1.01%

Summary

Lumentum beats Directview on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules. This segment also provides Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; directly modulated and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and laser illumination sources for 3D sensing systems. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, fiber, diode, direct-diode, and gas lasers, such as argon-ion and helium-neon lasers for use in original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, solar cell processing, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

