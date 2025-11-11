Winch Advisory Services LLC Buys 542 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4,516.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6%

VOO opened at $626.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $612.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.