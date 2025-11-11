Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,057 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1,475.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $364.40 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $366.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.12.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.91.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

