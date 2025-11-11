USA Rare Earth (USAR) and Its Peers Critical Comparison

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) is one of 103 publicly-traded companies in the “MINING – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare USA Rare Earth to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

USA Rare Earth has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Rare Earth’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for USA Rare Earth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Rare Earth 1 0 4 0 2.60 USA Rare Earth Competitors 738 1831 3511 170 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

USA Rare Earth currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.99%. As a group, “MINING – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 14.37%. Given USA Rare Earth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USA Rare Earth is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares USA Rare Earth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio USA Rare Earth N/A $7.90 million -64.59 USA Rare Earth Competitors $10.01 billion $439.04 million -18.38

USA Rare Earth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than USA Rare Earth. USA Rare Earth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of USA Rare Earth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “MINING – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares USA Rare Earth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Rare Earth N/A -16.58% -29.93% USA Rare Earth Competitors -1,016.65% -12.35% -4.50%

Summary

USA Rare Earth competitors beat USA Rare Earth on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas. The company was founded in May 2019 and is headquartered in Stillwater, OK.

