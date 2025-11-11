QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 70,506 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.7% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 173,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Weiss Ratings lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,305 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,392. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.