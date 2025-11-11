Target Corporation $TGT Shares Bought by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Target Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.36 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.