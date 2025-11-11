Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $243.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 264,118 shares of company stock valued at $44,448,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

