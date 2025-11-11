Simplify Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,300,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $654.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $589.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $834.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

