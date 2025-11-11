7,151 Shares in Cummins Inc. $CMI Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the second quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Melius raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

Cummins Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $483.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.02 and a fifty-two week high of $484.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 955 shares in the company, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,059 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,058. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

