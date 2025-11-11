Weil Company Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,979,000 after acquiring an additional 905,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,549,000 after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,954 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

