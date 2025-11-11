Weil Company Inc. Acquires 27,331 Shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMCA

Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 417,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises 2.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.31% of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Get NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

MMCA stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.