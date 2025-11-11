Weil Company Inc. Makes New Investment in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IonQ news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 8,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $443,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,266.72. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,150.40. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 113,622 shares of company stock worth $4,931,896 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IONQ stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

