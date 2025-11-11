Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $653.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $668.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

