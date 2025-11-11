Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,512,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,796,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 146,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

MKL opened at $2,062.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,931.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,939.19. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,621.89 and a one year high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

