Analyzing ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -50.16% -100.39% -39.07% Lendway -5.30% -20.31% -2.66%

Volatility & Risk

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Lendway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZW Data Action Technologies and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lendway 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Lendway”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $7.69 million 0.78 -$3.76 million ($1.76) -1.05 Lendway $48.58 million 0.15 -$5.74 million ($1.47) -2.82

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lendway. Lendway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZW Data Action Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lendway beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

