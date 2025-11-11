Weil Company Inc. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

ABBV opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.81 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.40 and its 200 day moving average is $202.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.57.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

