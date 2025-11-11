Profund Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE TRV opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $287.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays set a $313.00 price objective on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This trade represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,697.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

