iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.50 and last traded at GBX 27.37. Approximately 302,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 354,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.60. The firm has a market cap of £31.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Karyn Lamont acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 per share, for a total transaction of £9,540. 23.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

