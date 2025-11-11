Weil Company Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Intuit by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $653.27 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.38 and its 200-day moving average is $706.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.