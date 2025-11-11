Weil Company Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Intuit by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after buying an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.
Intuit Stock Performance
INTU stock opened at $653.27 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.38 and its 200-day moving average is $706.24.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Read More
