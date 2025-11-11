Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.3% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 115,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 61,407 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 10.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 110.5% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 345,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

