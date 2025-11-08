Rosenblatt Securities Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $220.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

PTC opened at $176.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day moving average of $189.63. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $893.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 2,257.1% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

