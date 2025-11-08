Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.08 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,797,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,492,659.17. This represents a 10.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,708.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 343,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,344.72. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,427,716 shares of company stock valued at $119,650,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 4,868.9% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

