GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO Position Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $61.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

