iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWZ opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

