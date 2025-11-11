Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Glacier Bancorp worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

In other news, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 2,437 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,697.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $303,634.02. This represents a 48.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Thomas Screnar acquired 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $41,000.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,062.96. This trade represents a 9.93% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,852 shares of company stock worth $364,484. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

