Profund Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $162,127,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of American Tower by 35.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,838,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,694,000 after purchasing an additional 743,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after purchasing an additional 540,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 1.0%

AMT stock opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.25. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.