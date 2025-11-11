Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 102.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $15,227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 316,309 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 25,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.1%

ANET opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $164.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

