RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,435,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 498,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 458.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.37, for a total value of $189,550.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,559.68. The trade was a 95.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $4,760,814. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.