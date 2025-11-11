ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 14,255 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.5%

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $137.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.69 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.