King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 73,823 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 150.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,823 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 71.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Motco increased its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.