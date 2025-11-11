Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $66,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and have sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8%

VRSK opened at $212.94 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.