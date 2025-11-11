Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $58,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,846,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 55.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 925,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,833,000 after buying an additional 330,583 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.