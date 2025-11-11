Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itau Unibanco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,215,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

