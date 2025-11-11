Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 2,872.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 11,510.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 37.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,053.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,569,585.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $405,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,680. This trade represents a 40.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,983 shares of company stock worth $3,165,356. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.58. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

