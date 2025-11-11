Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Constellium (CSTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Constellium (NYSE: CSTM):

11/7/2025 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/4/2025 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Constellium had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Constellium was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2025 – Constellium was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – Constellium was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Constellium had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Constellium is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Constellium was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2025 – Constellium had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.