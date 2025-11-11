King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 39,098 Shares of Global Industrial Company $GIC

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,098 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Global Industrial worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 401,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 54.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 58,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $3,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GIC. Zacks Research lowered Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE GIC opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96. Global Industrial Company has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $38.79.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $353.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts expect that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.