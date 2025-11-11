Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $185.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $188.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.05.

Hershey stock opened at $168.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.59 and its 200 day moving average is $176.11. Hershey has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.91%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $281,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,698.88. This trade represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 17.9% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

