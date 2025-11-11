Planet Labs PBC $PL Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Planet Labs PBC worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,213,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,802,000 after buying an additional 261,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,474 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 653,173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Planet Labs PBC by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,323,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 389,375 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.0% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 678,486 shares in the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

PL opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $16.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.26.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $1,265,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,066.50. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

