King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 497 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $475.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $375.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.01 and its 200-day moving average is $359.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

