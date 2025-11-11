PFG Advisors Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FESM opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.