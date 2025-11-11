Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8%

O opened at $56.39 on Monday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 299.07%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Realty Income by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

