NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

