Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,820,000 after buying an additional 193,655 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 110,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $310.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.51 and a 200 day moving average of $289.61. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.