Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,320 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,574,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

