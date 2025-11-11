Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,338,000 after purchasing an additional 25,425,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,835 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 981.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,050 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,330,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,632,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. Bank of America dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.31%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

