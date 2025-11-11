AAON, Inc. $AAON Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AAON were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 25.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AAON by 32.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AAON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in AAON by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.48. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

In other news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This trade represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

