PFG Advisors Acquires 1,800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after buying an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,772 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $201.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.